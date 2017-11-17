It's the official start to the urban Christmas festivities season — at least as far as road closures go.

But with rain in the forecast for Saturday and flurries expected Sunday, it could be a nice weekend to skip driving altogether if you can.

On Saturday, Cumberland Street between Old York Lane and Bellair Street will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Holiday Magic, a free community concert.

On Sunday, the Holly Jolly run will shut down Bremner Boulevard between York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road work will also close Allen Road between Eglinton Avenue West and Sheppard Avenue West beginning at midnight on Friday through to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Santa Claus parade on Sunday

The annual Santa Claus Parade will shut down Bloor Street between Christie Street and Ossington Avenue on Sunday morning between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a setup area for the parade.

The parade itself, which runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. will shut down University Avenue from Bloor to Wellington Streets West, Wellington between University and Yonge Streets, Yonge between Wellington and Front Streets, and Front between Yonge and Jarvis Streets.

There will also be additional closures in areas around the parade route over the course of the day — you can find a map here.