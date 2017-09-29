With the Invictus Games in town, it's been a busy week for road closures, and with the all-night event, Nuit Blanche starting Saturday evening in the city, it'll be an even busier weekend.

Invictus Games

Road closures include:

The east curb lane of York Street, between Adelaide Street and Queen Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for bus staging purposes until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Until Saturday, Sept. 30, the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) will have closures which include:

The southside curb lane of Wood Street, northside curb lane of Carlton Street, northside sidewalk on Carlton Street, between Church Street and underground parking entrance, will be closed to pedestrians.

The westside curb lane of Church Street, between Alexander Street and Carlton Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic. Sharing a special moment with our awesome @CanadianForces members at @fortyork for @InvictusToronto. Thank you to all who serve our country! #IAM #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/i1HoGQ9Fqi — @JohnTory

The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, on Morningside Avenue just south of Highway 401, will have a closure at the drop-off circle on Pan Am Street from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Closures on Saturday night near the Air Canada Centre will include:

Bay Street, between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Bremner Boulevard, between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street.

The westbound curb lane of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

no through traffic will be allowed on Maple Leaf Square from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Condo residents will be permitted with identification.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. near the Sheraton Centre, Richmond Street, between Bay Street and York Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic.



Toronto Police Service Operations Centre is reminding people to plan ahead and take public transit if possible. They also note that the closures times are flexible and may go longer than originally planned.

Follow @TPSOperations for up-to-date information.

Nuit Blanche

Special TTC services:

In addition to the regular all-night Blue Night Network service, the TTC is extending all-night subway service on the Line 1 Yonge-University-Spadina subway and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway.



Free all-night parking is also available at TTC commuter parking lots, and the Day Pass/Group Day Passes and e-tickets purchased for use on Sept. 30 will be extended to 7 a.m. on Oct. 1, along with the September Metropass.



The 501 Queen Streetcar will be diverted onto King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.

On Sunday morning there will be a few routes diverting for the CIBC Run for the Cure.

Follow these 10 tips and you'll actually enjoy Nuit Blanche (or whatever all-night art party you're going to): https://t.co/w0s3EJQtVJ pic.twitter.com/9XfCQgkPnN — @CBCArts

Special GO Transit services

There are lots of GO Transit service changes this weekend; in addition to regular service on the Lakeshore lines, two special homebound train trips will run in the early hours of Oct. 1.

For Hamilton customers, there will be connections to bus Route 18 for the special trains at Aldershot. On the Barrie line, there will be a special homebound trip in the early hours of Oct. 1.

Special service will run along the Milton, Kitchener and Stouffville lines, with one Toronto-bound trip in the early evening of Sept. 30 and one homebound trip in the early hours of Oct. 1.

Kitchener line service will run between Georgetown GO and Union, with bus connections to Kitchener, Guelph and Acton.

Portions of the following streets will be closed to traffic throughout Nuit Blanche:

Queen's Park Crescent between College Street and Bloor Street West starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday, and between Queen Street West and Front Street West from 4:30 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Grosvenor Street from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the northbound lanes of Queen's Park/Queen's Park Crescent East, from College Street to Grosvenor Street will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The east curb lane and sidewalk on Yonge Street will be closed from Queen Street East to the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

