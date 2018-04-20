Heads up: Don Valley Parkway, portion of Line 1 closed this weekend

A pair of major closures will complicate travel for commuters and drivers this weekend.

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401 from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for its annual spring cleaning.

During the closure, crews will resurface the road, fill potholes and inspect bridges, among other regular maintenance work.

The city said it chose to do the work this weekend since there are no major events happening in the city.

Farther west, the TTC will also be shutting down the Yonge-University line from St. Clair West to Union stations, where crews will be working to install signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will run along the route during the closure.

Riders should prepare for another closure on Line 2 next weekend, when the stretch of tracks between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will be closed for track work.