Toronto is in for a busy weekend and city goers can expect a slow commute, both on the road and on public transit.

On the subway, Line 2 will be closed in both directions for track work between Jane and Ossington stations starting on Saturday and reopening on Sunday at midnight.

The Line 2 subway will be closed between Jane and Ossington stations due to track work. (Toronto Transit Commission)

All stations will remain open so people can buy farse and shuttle buses will be operating between the stations until the trains start up again.

Honda Indy closures

Honda Indy Toronto has zoomed into the city and road closures will continue throughout the weekend.

Strachan Avenue will be closed in both directions between Lake Shore Boulevard and Fleet Street. Lake Shore Boulevard will also be closed entirely from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

Several TTC routes will be diverted to make room for the big event.

The 29 Dufferin bus will be turning back at Springhurst Avenue, the 510 Spadina streetcar will be turning back at Queens Quay West and the 514 Cherry streetcar will extend to the Sunnyside Loop on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 121 Fort York Esplanade bus will divert via Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard and the 145 Downtown/Humber Bay Express will divert via Colbourne Lodge to King Street.

Roads will reopen and TTC services will resume as normal on Sunday at midnight.

Bloor West closures

The Bloor West Village BIA Festival will be closing some roads this weekend.

Bloor Street West will be closed in both directions from Armadale Avenue and Runnymede Road on Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Surrounding roads will also be affected by partial closures during that period. They include Willard Avenue, Windermere Avenue, Durie Street and Beresford Avenue.