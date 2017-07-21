Festivals are taking over the city this weekend and road and subway closures will slow down the commute.

The Line 2 subway will be closed in both directions between Broadview and St George stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be operating between stations until the trains start up again. (Toronto Transit Commission)

Shuttle buses will be operating frequently, stopping only at subway stations along the route.

Bay station will be closed both Saturday and Sunday, while Sherbourne station will be open on Saturday and closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for passengers to buy fares.

Trains will resume with regular service on Monday at 6 a.m.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival festivities continue this weekend with the Junior Carnival Parade and Family Day events, all of which will cause some road closures.

Road closures and TTC diversions will begin on Saturday 10 a.m. and return to normal at 6 p.m. for the Junior Carnival and Family Day events. (Martin Trainor/ CBC)

The parade route will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will begin on the south side of the Malvern Community Recreation Centre, then travel west on McLevin Avenue to Neilson Road where it will continue north to Neilson Park Drive, ending at Neilson Park.

The 39A Finch East, 132 Milner and 133 Neilson bus routes will be diverted.

Festival of South Asia

The Festival of South Asia will be taking over Gerrard Street this weekend between Glenside Avenue and Coxwell Avenue.

That section of Gerrard will be closed from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Monday at 2 a.m.

Shuttle buses running on the 506 Carlton route will divert in both directions via Greenwood Avenue, Dundas Street East and Coxwell Avenue until the roads reopen.

Big on Bloor

Bloor Street between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue will be completely closed from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m. to make way for Big on Bloor.

There are a number of smaller road closures in the area, as well.

During this period, the 300 Bloor-Danforth night bus route will divert via Dufferin Street, Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Oss Fest

The second annual Oss Fest will take place this weekend and will include a street festival and bike race.

There will be a full road closure on Ossington Avenue between Dundas Street and Queen Street from Saturday at 5 a.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.

Partial closures will also be in effect on some local streets in the area during this period, including Halton Street, Givins Street and Rebecca Street.

The 63/363 Ossington bus route will divert via Dundas Street West and Shaw Street until roads reopen.

Toronto Triathlon Festival

The Toronto Triathlon Festival is racing into Toronto this Sunday and will result in partial closures on major roads.

The Toronto Triathlon Festival will result in partial closures on the Gardiner Expressway, the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the Humber River to Carlaw Avenue on Sunday at 2 a.m. until noon. Westbound lanes will remain open.

During that period, the Don Valley Parkway's northbound lanes will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue. Southbound lanes will remain open.

One eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between Windermere Avenue and New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Youth Day

Yonge Street will be closed from Dundas Street to Queen Street on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Youth Day, a creative arts festival.