Brace yourselves for a snowy and windy Wednesday, followed by colder temperatures on Thursday night and into the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a light snowfall in Toronto starting on Wednesday, with about two to four centimetres expected. The snow will fall "on and off" throughout the day, ending later in the evening.

Mitch Meredith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada based in Toronto, told CBC Toronto that the weather is expected to be relatively mild on Wednesday but cold air from the Prairies will chill Toronto on Thursday night.

"Really, the story is going to be the rush of cold air that is coming in Thursday evening," he said. "It looks like we're getting into temperatures that will be slightly below normal through at least the first week of February here."

A small dog wears boots and a coat during frigid weather. Environment Canada says the cold is coming back and should be here by Thursday night into Friday. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

The low on Thursday night is forecast to –13 C, with windchill values of –20 to –25.

Friday's high, meanwhile, is forecast to be –8 C. The low on Friday night is expected to be –10 C.

As for the weekend, high temperatures are expected to be in the range of –6 C to - 8 C, while overnight lows will in the range of –13 C to –15 C.

"That trend continues where we get fairly cold temperatures right through into next week," he said.

Meredith said the icy temperatures can be chalked up to a ridge of high pressure settling in over Manitoba which will push frigid air into parts of Ontario.

Snow today not of 'major concern'

As for the snow on Wednesday, Meredith said it will not have a large impact on the evening commute home. It is expected to taper off in the evening.

The moon shines in the early morning sky in Toronto on Wednesday. (David Millan/CBC)

"It's not of major concern for commuting. It looks like it will be getting a lot lighter by the evening rush hour," he said.

"It'll be a little bit slippery today with the fresh snow falling, so just be careful out there. The temperatures are warming up, though, so I expect the roads won't be quite as slick as they were the other day when it was actually a lot colder."

He said the temperature on Wednesday will rise with the cloud cover, and the high is forecast to be 1 C, with a low on Wednesday night of –2 C.

On Wednesday, winds from the southwest are forecast to be 30 kilometres per hour, gusting to 50 kilometres per hour in the morning. Winds are expected to be light near midnight.

The low of Wednesday will be –2, while on Thursday, there is a chance of a light flurry with a high of 1 C.