Environment Canada is predicting a warmer than normal Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto with a windy night on Saturday that could produce gusts capable of damaging trees.

Peter Kimbell, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Friday that temperatures this weekend won't be record breaking but they will be significantly higher than normal for this time of year.

"When people look back on the Thanksgiving weekend, they will remember the warm days and one windy night," Kimbell told CBC Toronto.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for a few showers in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. The high is projected to be 26 C, with a low of 17 C. The humidex value could make it feel like 31 C.

Kimbell said the high temperatures this weekend will be roughly 10 degrees higher than normal.

A cold front on Saturday night could bring showers and thunderstorms, with winds gusting from 30 to 60 kilometres per hour. Unofficially, he said there could be about two hours, late Saturday and early Sunday, where the wind gusts could higher than projected.

He said the wind gusts could be "brief but intense." A wind warning could be issued, he added.

"There could be tree damage on Saturday night," he said. "It's early yet, but for a couple of hours, it could be extremely windy."

On Sunday and Monday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud. On Sunday night, it calls for cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The high is projected to be 24 with a low of 13 on Sunday, while on Monday, the high is forecast to be 23 with a low of 15.

A low pressure system is responsible for the warm temperatures and the jetstream is further north than usual for this time of year, he said.

The 'Hurricane Track' of Tropical Storm Nate shows its projected path over the next few days. It could bring unsettled weather to the Great Lakes early next week. (Environment Canada)

Early next week, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate could bring unsettled weather, including showers, to areas that border the Great Lakes. It will weaken as it moves north, he said.

"The question is: how far north will it go?"

Nate, which which has already killed at least 21 people in Central America, is forecast to expected to move near or over the coast of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Friday night and make landfall in the U.S. late Saturday or Sunday.

It is expected to move northward up the U.S., then track northeast. The Canadian Hurricane Centre is monitoring it.