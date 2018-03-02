A special weather statement that was in effect for much of southern Ontario, including the GTA, has ended after some snow blanketed the city overnight.

The weather statement had warned of "significant snowfall" Thursday night and into Friday morning. Environment Canada had called for between 5 and 10 cm of snow across the GTA by Friday morning, but it appears the city got the low end of that range.

As of 5 a.m., the snow had largely stopped and temperatures were sitting at –1 C, but felt like –7 with the wind. North winds of up to 40 km/h but gusting at times up to 60 are in the forecast, with a high of 3 C for Friday.

But after the blast of winter weather, a beautiful weekend is ahead. The federal weather agency is calling for sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs both days of 4 C.