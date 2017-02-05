Toronto remains under a special weather statement with freezing rain and snow in the forecast for Tuesday.

Environment Canada said Sunday that driving conditions could be hazardous across Southern Ontario on Tuesday due to the precipitation.

According to the latest indications, there is a possibility that the freezing rain could last several hours over a large part of Southern Ontario.

The federal agency said a low pressure area developing over south central U.S. is forecast to deepen as it tracks northeast towards Southern Ontario early this week.

This weather system could bring snow, then freezing rain, then rain to southern Ontario in areas close to Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Snow and freezing rain are also possible for Central and Eastern Ontario on Tuesday.

"There is still considerable uncertainty to the track of the low pressure area. This will of course affect how much snow, freezing rain, or rain will fall at a particular location," Environment Canada said in the statement.

The federal agency is monitoring the weather system.