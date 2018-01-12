Toronto's medical officer of health has issued another extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing later Friday.

The alert went out early Friday and will remain in effect "until further notice."

While the city has enjoyed balmy temperatures over the last couple of days — with a high of 12 C reached Thursday and into Friday morning — another cold front is set to move in through the late morning and early afternoon.

The temperature is forecast to drop to –5 C this afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h. Friday night's low is forecast to hit –12 C. On Saturday, the forecast high is –11 C.

Geoff Coulson of Environment Canada attributed the quick temperature dip to a "pretty dramatic cold front" from the northwest.

"January can be one of these months where the battle between the milder air masses from the south and the colder ones from the north sort of slug it out," Coulson told CBC Toronto.

"And certainly that's been the case over the last couple of days."

On Thursday, the federal weather agency issued a special weather statement for the city and surrounding areas warning of rain and fog Friday morning, and then the "potential for icy conditions later this morning and afternoon."

Firefighters deal with a stranded Mercedes on Bayview south of River Street early Friday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Environment Canada warned that morning rain and fog will give way to snow "as temperatures plummet with the passage of a cold front.

"There may also be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow."

The snow is expected to taper off, with snowfall amounts of only a few centimetres.

Coulson warned that with the frigid temperatures will come the risk of slick roads and sidewalks, as the moisture from the overnight rain and snow melt freezes. After that few centimetres of snow falls, "folks might not be aware of what's underneath them as they are driving or walking," he said.

DVP closed, buses cancelled

The wild weather pattern has led to bus cancellations for:

York Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

Durham District School Board

Durham Catholic District School Board

Meanwhile earlier Friday, flooding closed the south end of the Don Valley Parkway for hours overnight, but the lanes reopened before the morning rush got too heavy.

A taxi and a Mercedes were stuck early Friday as flooding closed Bayview south of River Street. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The city announced the closure of both the north and south lanes shortly after midnight as rain fell on the city. The northbound lanes re-opened around 5:30 a.m., while the southbound lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The nearby Bayview extension was closed south of Dundas Street East, as firefighters helped motorists stranded in deep pools of water overnight. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the city tweeted that Bayview had reopened.

Flood warning cancelled

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority had issued a flood warning, noting that parts of the Greater Toronto Area received approximately 10 mm of rain Thursday evening.

But before 7 a.m. Friday, the TRCA issued another statement, stating that water levels in the "majority" of its rivers and streams had peaked "and are now receding."

However, those levels remain "higher than usual" and riverbanks are slippery, the statement said.

"Ponding may still occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, cold water temperature, and the potential for ice jamming could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous."

The statement advised residents to "exercise caution around all bodies of water."