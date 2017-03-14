Nearly 200 departing flights and around 220 arriving flights have been cancelled at Pearson airport this morning thanks to the return of winter weather on both sides of the border.

The airport recommends checking flight information online as there may be additional cancellations and delays throughout the morning.

Winter weather this morning may cause delays & cancellations. Please check flight info with your airline or at https://t.co/jVGmKAtJMQ — @TorontoPearson

There are also some cancellations and delays reported at Billy Bishop airport, which recommends travellers check their airline for their flight status.

Various university and college campuses throughout the Golden Horseshoe are also closed today, including Mohawk College, McMaster University, Brock University, Niagara College, and all Sheridan College campuses.

Pearson airport was bustling Tuesday morning amid hundreds of cancellations. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

More snowfall in Tuesday's forecast

Much of Toronto woke up to a blanket of snow on Tuesday, and the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day with another five cm of dusting, according to Environment Canada. Winds are gusting to 50 km/hour with a high of -7 C.

The city salted expressways and roads last night, and again this morning, because of the snowfall.

All expressways & main roads salted last evening and being salted again this am. Local roads to be salted this am & afternoon. — @TO_WinterOps

According to the GO Transit Twitter account, there are some GO bus delays due to the weather and crashes.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said crews are working "around the clock" to minimize any weather-related service disruptions.

Storm protocol remains in effect all day. Crews working around the clock to ensure we minimize disruptions due to weather pic.twitter.com/dfm8xJ8oy8 — @femwriter

Tonight, there will be periods of blowing snow and snowfall of around two to four cm, with winds gusting to 60 km/hour and a low of -11 C.

The winter weather continues into Wednesday as well with periods of snow throughout the morning and winds gusting to 70 km/hour. There will be a high of -4 C and a low of -11 C.