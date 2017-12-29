Icy roads and flurries made for a difficult commute in Toronto on Friday morning, but Environment Canada's travel advisory has ended as skies clear up.

The messy weather hit the city this morning, prompting a winter weather travel advisory for the city.

A band of snow made its way along the lake from Mississauga and Oakville, and hit a very localized area near the lakeshore in downtown Toronto.

The weather advisory meant "difficult driving conditions" for commuters on the Gardiner Expressway, explained Mitch Meredith, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"Any snow on the ground at these temperatures will basically turn to ice," he told CBC Toronto.

Meredith says two to five centimetres of snow was expected to fall, which means visibility would be reduced.

"[When] driving you might suddenly come across snow," he said. "We recommend taking caution and slowing down especially through the Gardiner Expressway this morning."

Drivers were cautioned to take extra time to get to their destinations today.

More arctic air coming on Saturday

Today will feel slightly warmer than yesterday with a high of -10 C.

However, a "fairly large scale feature" of cold weather is going to set in around Saturday night. Meredith predicts an extreme cold weather warning will be issued for the province on Sunday with temperatures hitting a high of just -15 C that day.

"We'll be deep into the arctic air by the end of the weekend," Meredith said.