Expert who examined Dellen Millard's computers to testify at murder trial

A former Ontario Provincial Police officer who has extensively examined Dellen Millard's electronic devices is testifying today in Millard's first-degree murder trial in connection with the death of his father, Wayne.

Retired detective sergeant Jim Falconer will take to the witness box at the judge-alone trial in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.

Falconer previously testified at the Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock trials, where he gave extensive testimony about text messages, images, videos and documents found on Millard's computers and phones after he was arrested.

The death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard was originally ruled a suicide in 2012. He was found at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke with a single gunshot wound through his eye.

Millard, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bosma, a father and husband from Hamilton, and Babcock, a Toronto woman he had been involved with. Millard was charged in his father's death after police started investigating the disappearances of Bosma and Babcock.

Millard has pleaded not guilty to killing his father.

Phone records entered as an exhibit at the trial at the end of last week put Millard at his father's home on the day he died, the Crown says.

The records, which were entered as an agreed statement of facts in court Friday morning, place a cellphone that court has heard belonged to Millard at his father's home the morning of Nov. 29, 2012.

That's the day the Crown alleges Millard fatally shot his father.

