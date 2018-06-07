Key Crown witness to testify at Dellen Millard's murder trial

One of the most important Crown witnesses at Dellen Millard's first-degree murder trial for his father's death is testifying in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto today.

Marlena Meneses will give testimony about the night Wayne Millard died.

The 71-year-old's death was originally ruled a suicide in 2012. He was found at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in Etobicoke, Ont., with a single gunshot wound through his eye.

The Crown contends his 32-year-old son murdered him. Millard has pleaded not guilty to killing his father in the judge-alone trial.

According to court documents, Millard was spending time with Meneses and her then boyfriend, Mark Smich, in Oakville, Ont., on the night Wayne Millard died.

The Crown plans to introduce evidence that Meneses remembers Millard left Smich's house "under peculiar circumstances for several hours" that night.

This marks Meneses's third time testifying as a Crown witness in a case against Millard.

She first appeared at the Tim Bosma trial in 2016, where she testified that Smich had told her Millard had shot and killed the 32-year-old husband and father from Hamilton.

She then testified again at the Laura Babcock trial, saying she saw the two men "testing out" an animal incinerator.

It was revealed through both trials that the incinerator, called "The Eliminator," was used to burn human remains.

Though Toronto police originally ruled Wayne Millard's death a suicide, the case was reopened after Millard was charged with murdering Bosma and Babcock.

The trial is entering its fifth day on Thursday and is expected to last until the end of the month.

