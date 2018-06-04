Coroner explains why he ruled Wayne Millard's death a suicide at murder trial

The investigating coroner who initially ruled Wayne Millard's death a suicide is testifying Monday at the first-degree murder trial of Millard's son, Dellen, in Toronto Superior Court.

The coroner's testimony promises to touch on one of the trial's central questions — namely, why didn't police consider the possibility of foul play, and why was the case so quickly ruled a suicide?

The death of the 71-year-old Millard was originally ruled a suicide in late 2012. He was found dead at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in Etobicoke, Ont., with a single gunshot wound through his eye.

The Crown now contends his son Dellen, 32, killed him, but the case was only reopened after Millard was charged with the murders of Hamilton's Tim Bosma in 2013 and Toronto's Laura Babcock in 2012.

Millard was found guilty of those slayings and is currently serving consecutive life sentences. He has pleaded not guilty to killing his father.

Follow along with the CBC's live blog from inside the courtroom below. On mobile and can't see the live blog? view it here. Story continues below.

At the end of the trial's first week on Friday, court heard several important items at the crime scene where Millard's body was found were never seized or analyzed by police.

On top of that revelation, court heard the alleged murder weapon in the case was moved before it could be properly documented by investigators — something one police officer said goes against rudimentary crime-scene training.

That's because, court has heard, the case was originally considered a coroner's case for a sudden death, and not a murder investigation. One officer testified that for a thorough search and investigation of the home to happen, police would need to secure a search warrant. That didn't happen.

The trial is scheduled to run for a month, but the Crown said at the end of last week that things were running ahead of schedule.

