Dellen Millard pleads not guilty to father's murder as trial begins

Twice-convicted killer Dellen Millard pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in a Toronto courtroom Thursday, as his trial for the death of his father, Wayne Millard, began.

The trial marks the final charges yet to be settled against Millard, 32, who is already serving consecutive life sentences for the deaths of Hamilton's Tim Bosma in 2013, and Toronto's Laura Babcock in 2012.

The trial is being held before a judge alone in Superior Court in Toronto, and is expected to last about four weeks. Millard has pleaded not guilty.

The 71-year-old Millard's death was originally ruled a suicide back in late 2012. He was found dead in bed at his home at 5 Maple Gate Court in Etobicoke, Ont., with a single gunshot wound through his eye.

After police launched investigations into Dellan Millard for the Bosma and Babcock murders, police reopened the case. He was then charged with murder in his father's death in April of 2014.

The Crown contends that further investigation revealed Millard's DNA was on the grip of the gun that killed his father. It also says text messages and cell tower records show Millard was the one who bought the gun on July 2, 2012.

Millard represented himself during the Babcock trial. This time, he will be represented by lawyer Ravin Pillay, who acted as the head of his defence team for the Bosma trial.

Assistant Crown attorneys Jill Cameron and Ken Lockhart are again prosecuting the case, after successfully securing convictions for Babcock's murder.

Justice Maureen Forestell will preside over the trial.

