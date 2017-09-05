WayHome Music and Arts festival announced on its website and social media Tuesday that it will not return for a fourth year, but will be on "pause" in 2018.

A short statement was posted to the festival's website thanking fans for their support over the last three years.

"This isn't goodbye, just see you later," the statement said on WayHome.com.

The festival has been held at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont. since 2015 and is produced by Republic Live.

In its inaugural year, the festival headliners included: Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar and Neil Young.

In 2016, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire and The Killers played at the festival.

And this past summer Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons and Flume performed.