An outside police agency has been called in to probe how Toronto Police handled the alleged beating of a young man by one of its officers.

Waterloo Regional Police will be responsible for an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of 19-year-old Dafonte Miller, Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders announced on Thursday.

Toronto Police Const. Michael Theriault, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief in connection with the case.

Miller was allegedly run down and hit repeatedly with a steel pipe by two men in Whitby in December 2016. The case was was initially investigated by Durham Regional Police.

The Special Investigations Unit, a police watchdog, also charged Theriault's brother Christian Theriault, who is not a police officer.

Saunders confirmed on Wednesday that Toronto Police was informed of the incident after it occurred, however neither police service notified the SIU.

That did not occur until Miller's lawyer contacted the SIU.