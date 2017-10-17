Waterfront Toronto has announced that Sidewalk Labs, Google's city-building sister company, will be its partner in creating a new tech-focused neighbourhood on the eastern Toronto waterfront.

Reports began circulating last spring that Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., was eyeing the unassuming piece of low-slung industrial area for its first major foray into building a community, as it puts it, "from the internet up."

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne, Mayor John Tory, and representatives from Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs announced plans for the new live-work area, called ''Sidewalk Toronto."

In March, Waterfront Toronto, created by all three levels of government to oversee transformation of waterfront land, announced that it was seeking a "funding and innovation" partner to create a complete community along the water near Bonnycastle Street and Queens Quay East.

At the time, Andrew Hilton, director of communications and public engagement at Waterfront Toronto, described the new area as "a kind of test bed: a place in the city where we can look at trying new approaches, new technologies."

On Tuesday, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said in a release the company had "scoured the globe" for the ideal location to build a technology-focused neighbourhood before settling on Toronto.

The release describes Sidewalk Toronto as a place for "tens of thousands of people to live, work, learn and play" where advanced technology like self-driving public transit and ultra-efficient energy systems are a part of everyday life.