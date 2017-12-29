Two separate water main breaks have closed down sections of streets in Toronto Friday morning.

The first incident happened around 8 a.m. in the Yorkville area of the city. A break caused a large crack in the asphalt on Park Road between Rosedale Valley Road to Collier Street, flooding a large section of the street.

Water streams out of a broken water main on Park Road between Rosedale Valley Road and Collier Street in Toronto on Friday morning. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

City water crews arrived on the scene around 9:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

Emergency Closure: R74952 CLOSED: PARK RD From COLLIER ST To ROSEDALE VALLEY RD. Full road closure due to water main break. — @TO_MainRoads

"[Crews] will be working to restore water and re-open the road as soon as possible," Kris Scheuer, a spokesperson for the city, said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

Scheuer added that water main breaks can take between eight to 24 hours to repair.

The second accident occurred around 10 a.m. near the corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road. A portion of Kitchener Avenue between Caledonia Road and McRoberts Avenue has been closed.

Crews are investigating the cause of both incidents, with no word on whether the cold temperatures are to blame.