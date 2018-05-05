Stretch of Yonge Street reopens after water main break floods roadway

A portion of Yonge Street has reopened after being closed for three days following a water main break that sent a flood of water onto the roadway.

All lanes of the major artery from King to Wellington streets have been reopened with the water main repaired and road restoration complete, the city says.

The break happened Wednesday evening in a large cast iron pipe first installed in the 1880s or 1890s, according to Toronto Water.

The water also found its way into King subway station, but drains kept it from flooding onto the platform or tracks.