Watch as a water main break floods Yonge Street downtown

Flooding caused by a water main break has shut down a stretch of Yonge Street downtown.

All southbound lanes of Yonge Street are closed just south of King Street, the city said in a tweet.

Toronto Water has been notified of the incident and city repair crews are now on scene.

Video: Yonge St is closed near King St and the subway is flooding. I'm told police have been waiting an hour for <a href="https://twitter.com/311Toronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@311Toronto</a> emergency crews to arrive. <a href="https://t.co/nCpHEpnp61">pic.twitter.com/nCpHEpnp61</a> —@LateNightCam

The TTC says the Melinda Street and Commerce Court entrances to King Station are closed due to the the flooding, and are expected to remain closed during the morning rush hour.

They say subway service will not be affected as water coming into the station is being caught in drains.