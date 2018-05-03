Skip to Main Content
Watch as a water main break floods Yonge Street downtown

Flooding caused by a water main break has shut down a stretch of Yonge Street downtown.

Flooding has closed two entrances at King Station but regular subway service is running

City work crews are on scene repairing a water main break that has flooded a stretch of Yonge Street downtown. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

All southbound lanes of Yonge Street are closed just south of King Street, the city said in a tweet.

Toronto Water has been notified of the incident and city repair crews are now on scene. 

The TTC says the Melinda Street and Commerce Court entrances to King Station are closed due to the the flooding, and are expected to remain closed during the morning rush hour. 

They say subway service will not be affected as water coming into the station is being caught in drains.

