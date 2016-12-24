Toronto police have closed parts of roads in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area due to a large water main break.

Sgt. Geoff Seymour, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 13 Division, said police were received a call about the water main break at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The water main break has created a large sinkhole on Coldstream Avenue near Bathurst Street south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Large sinkhole and water main break. Coldstream at Bathurst (north of Lawrence) Expect road to close. Video: pic.twitter.com/tIDioO67ub — @LateNightCam

Police have closed part of Coldstream Avenue near the sinkhole and one lane south and one lane north of Bathurst Street that connects to Coldstream Avenue.

Seymour said police had to close the roads because cars driving nearby were hydroplaning due to the large volume of water on the road's surface.

Toronto Water has been notified and a city truck is on the scene.