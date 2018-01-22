Watch Jacob Trossman tell a joke using the blinking technology.

Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Researchers at the Holland-Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Centre have given a voice to 15-year-old Jacob Trossman. He's unable to move or speak. The innovative technology allows him to click a mouse by blinking.

