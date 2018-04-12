Skip to Main Content
Watch a boy's heart-rending tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Matthew Heaney, 12, of Whitby, Ont., was on his family porch when his tender moment was caught on camera.

People all over Canada are paying tribute to the 16 Broncos who lost their lives in Saskatchewan

CBC News ·
Matthew Heaney's unexpected tender tribute to the Humboldt Broncos has many in awe. (Twitter/Victoria Heaney)

As Humboldt, Saskatchewan grieves the loss of 16 people in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, the rest of Canada pays tribute. 

Nearly a week after the tragic collision, many Canadians all over the country have placed hockey sticks outside their homes to honour the lives lost.  

One tender moment was caught on camera as 12-year-old Matthew Heaney of Whitby, Ont., returned home from school.  

In the video shot by his sister Victoria, he notices a hockey stick with green tape in honour of the Broncos' team colours on his family's porch. 

He tests it out, and gives it a swing, but as he's about to place it back down, he gives it a sweet kiss. 

It's that unexpected moment that's gone viral. 

His sister Victoria posted the video to Twitter and many have praised the young boy's act of solidarity.  

The tweet has received over 3,000 retweets. 

