Two men pulled lifeless from the mouth of the Nottawasaga River in Wasaga Beach, Ont. were identified by the Ontario Provincial Police on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of Caledon, Ont. resident Dilvinder Lakhanpal, 27, and Collingwood, Ont. resident Nimit Sharma, 26 were found in rough water on Saturday after an hour-long search.

They were not wearing life-jackets at the time of recovery, the OPP say.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the men but couldn't revive them, Const. Chris LeSage told CBC Toronto.

"Wind and waves were problematic" at the time of the search, LeSage said. Swells exceeded 2 metres.

"Any time you do go into water, doesn't matter if it's in Wasaga Beach, or up north, or in in the city of Toronto, you need to be aware of your surroundings and conditions of the water," Lesage cautioned. "And your level of ability to be in that water."

There are no lifeguards at Wasaga Beach, but LeSage said the onus should still be on the swimmer to know their skill level and be aware of conditions such as undertows and choppy water.

The OPP said alcohol was not a factor in the men's deaths.