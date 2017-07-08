The bodies of two men in their mid-20s were pulled from the water after an inflatable boat they were in overturned at Wasaga Beach Saturday afternoon.

Wasaga Beach's fire chief Mike McWilliam told CBC News the men, approximately 26 years old, encountered rough water conditions in the bay near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River before going under the water.

The fire department was called to the scene just before 1 p.m., where witnesses described the men struggling in the waves before disappearing, McWilliam said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The fire chief said the men were renting a cottage on River Road East, but said it's not known yet where the men were from.