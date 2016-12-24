Warmer and wetter: That's the forecast now for Christmas weekend.

Environment Canada said "generally mild air is expected to prevail for most regions over the holidays."

Near-record mild temperatures are expected on Monday for most of Southern Ontario thanks to a storm system heading north.

That same system will likely kick-start freezing rain overnight Christmas night into early Boxing Day for parts of the GTA, the Kitchener to Barrie corridor, and Central Ontario.

Freezing rain is also likely on Boxing Day, and warnings will be issued on Christmas Day as needed.

"It should be pointed out that this is by no stretch an ice storm," said Environment Canada.

In other words, ice accumulation will be light and power outages aren't expected.

The big issue? Travelling safely.

"Untreated, bare roads will likely be icy and slippery early Monday morning before the changeover to rain," Environment Canada said.