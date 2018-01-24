A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Police were called just before noon to Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle after receiving reports of a pedestrian who was struck, according to Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe.

Police initially reported the man suffered life-threatening injuries, but now say the man has died.

The circumstances around how the man was struck are still under investigation.

Police have closed Warden Avenue in both directions for several hours so officers can perform a collision reconstruction.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and it's not yet clear if any charges will be laid.

Stibbe is asking for any witnesses to call police with information about the collision to assist with their investigation.