Toronto city council faces a tough decision this week when it comes to filling the vacant seat left by the death of long-time councillor Pam McConnell.

Councillors could listen to the will of McConnell's family, make history by selecting the city's first-ever openly trans councillor, or go with an experienced former bureaucrat, as it opted to during the last appointment.

Of course, there are 33 more names in the running, too.

Whoever wins will have big shoes to fill. McConnell was a deputy mayor before her death, and led the city's poverty reduction efforts.

"It's important that her legacy is remembered and respected," said Mike Creek, who works at a local Toronto charity and is the McConnell family's top pick.

Creek's own experiences with poverty helped inform McConnell's policies, and the pair worked closely on many issues. Creek says if he's picked by council, he'll do his best to be a caretaker and work with staff to carry on with McConnell's agenda, something he may help with by drawing on his own experience.

"You know, where I can help them and where I can guide them, it will be through that lived experience," said Creek, who lives in Regent Park.

Challengers emerging

Susan Gapka, a well-known activist, is hoping to become Toronto's first openly trans councillor. Gapka says she wants her candidacy to be about more than her identity, however she acknowledges it would send a powerful signal from city hall.

Its Official: I am a #ToPoli candidate for Appointment of #Ward28 Councillor. Promotional materials to be released soon. 😀 — @SusanGapka

"It is significant for disadvantaged people to see, and communities to see, themselves represented," she said.

Gapka, too, says she's aiming to stick to McConnell's agenda.

Lucy Troisi, the executive director of the Cabbagetown Youth Centre and former manager with the city's parks and recreation department, may be another front-runner.

She told CBC Toronto she's had numerous discussions with councillors and others about the position, and that she believes her knowledge of how city hall works would make her a strong choice.

"The ward has been my life," she said.

Troisi, who fondly recalls working with McConnell, says she would focus on making sure children have good opportunities when it comes to recreation programs and other services.

"I was, you know, one of those kids that grew up in poverty. My parents had 13 children, we lived in Regent Park. I know what programs and services mean to young children and youth. I know the value of that," said Troisi.

Like many of the candidates, Troisi says she has no plans to run in the next election.

On Thursday, each applicant will get five minutes to speak to council.

Whoever is appointed will spend the next year in office.

Here's the full list of candidates: