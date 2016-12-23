Charities operating in the Greater Toronto Area over Christmas say their volunteer rosters have been full for months, with most people reserving a spot to help in late summer.

Christmas is one of the most popular times of the year to give back, but organizations say it is also the one day when demand outstrips the need.

"Summer would be a good time to get in touch," advises Holly Thompson, director of public relations for The Scott Mission, which serves a turkey dinner to more than 300 men on Dec. 25.

Thompson admitted that it's difficult to turn volunteers away, but the 50 or so people needed to run the mission's dinner service sign up early.

"We are usually full by September and that's for the whole Christmas season, not just Christmas Day," she said.

'One-in-a-million opportunity'

Some organizations wait until the fall to put out a call for holiday volunteers, but even then, the spots are scooped up within a few weeks.

"It is a one-in-a-million opportunity," Volunteer Toronto's Camara Chambers said. She considered herself lucky to land a position on Christmas Day a few years back serving meals at St. John Mission.

"It was a great day, the quintessential way to be generous on Christmas, and I understand why so many people want to do it," she said.

Camara Chambers from Volunteer Toronto says Christmas Day volunteer opportunities are typically scooped up by September. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Non-profits typically give priority to people who volunteer year round with the organization and only then do they open up holiday positions to the general public, according to Chambers.

"By December, when the public is getting into the spirit of giving, there are no spots left," she said.

Got a gig on the 25th? Hold onto it

Many GTA charities point out that some people are wise to how difficult it is to get a spot, and once they land one they hold onto it.

"We send out a notice in mid-November and we find the same people who volunteered the previous year are the quickest to respond," said Mona Lee-Tam from Yonge Street Mission.

More than 900 volunteers help that organization run its children's toy market and seniors' gift-bag program, and by early December there was a waiting list.

Other GTA charities agreed it is often repeat volunteers who make up the roster of Christmas Day and holiday volunteers.

Volunteer Toronto says there are less formal ways of volunteering over the holidays, such as through neighbourhood clothing drives. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Creative volunteer opportunities aplenty

But don't be deterred! Volunteer Toronto, which helps place more than 36,000 volunteers each year, hopes people with time on their hands and a willingness to give over the holidays consider other avenues.

An extensive list on its website highlights ideas that include helping a neighbour or leaving a nice note on a stranger's windshield.

There are also a handful of organizations that are still looking for help over the holidays on days other than the 25th.

"There are lots of organizations that have meals on wheels programs, plus there's also lots of non-profits out there that do gift wrapping programs at shopping malls," Chambers said, pointing to Dixon Hall's meal delivery program and the Heart and Stroke Foundation's wrapping service.