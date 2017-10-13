Walmart Canada has pulled a number of Halloween costumes from its website, including "native princess" and "chief," and will begin a consultation process to revisit its "guidelines that address cultural sensitivity," CBC Toronto has learned.

CBC Toronto was investigating a complaint about an afro wig for sale at a Greater Toronto Area Walmart and came upon several Indigenous costumes on its site.

Questions about the costumes revealed "cracks in our process," said Alex Roberton, senior director of corporate affairs at Walmart Canada, prompting the retail giant to take a "harder look" at their buying processes.

CBC Toronto reached out to Chief R. Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, who expressed his dismay about the costumes.

Laforme wrote to CBC Toronto in an email that "race-based costumes, such as the ones sold by Walmart, perpetuate stereotypes of Indigenous people; generalize distinct nations; disregard the deep personal and cultural significance of our traditional clothing; and attempt to devalue our people by sexualizing Indigenous women and likening us to common Halloween customs."

Roberton said that since learning about Laforme's concerns, he's had two "open, honest" conversations with him, and that Laforme will continue to be included in the consultation process.

For his part, Chief Laforme told CBC Toronto he was "optimistic that Walmart will make the right decision in regards to the Indigenous costumes."

This men's 'chief' costume was also suspended from Walmart's website, along with a number of others. (Walmart.ca)

Other costumes have also been suspended from the site, including a sheik costume featuring a tunic and headscarf.

Roberton couldn't say how many products in total are now absent from the website, but said that he's certain that several are going to be permanently removed.

The consultation, he said, will seek to get "as much input from communities as possible" in an effort to clarify cultural sensitivity guidelines and buying processes for costumes and other items like toys and T-shirts.