A busy store with a labyrinth of aisles, overflowing with trinkets and produce, provides the perfect climate for sticky fingers.

It's why the owner of the Lucky Moose Food Mart on Dundas Street West in Toronto's Chinatown has created a wall to shame shoplifters.

Over a dozen photos of alleged thieves are pinned up by the entrance. Some are screenshots from video surveillance footage, others are close ups.

'Wall of shame' not illegal, police say

While some shoppers say posting images on a "wall of shame" seems harsh, officials say it isn't against the law.

"The practice of posting these pictures is not illegal," said Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

A 'wall of shame' at the entrance of the Lucky Moose Food Mart features photos of alleged shoplifters to discourage theft. (CBC)

But it has at least a few people like Jay Rosen worried some may end up falsely accused.

"If they're not caught and they're not actually arrested, but they're suspected, you can't really put their picture up because you're accusing them of something," he said Friday outside the convenience store.

Marla Rosen understands why some store owners may want to take matters into their own hands.

"It's twofold, if someone is shoplifting out of need, it is kind of sad," she said. "Then again by having their picture up there, they're not going to come back into the store so the store owner will be protected."

David Chen, owner of the Lucky Moose Food Mart on Dundas Street West in Chinatown, has dozens of pictures of alleged shoplifters plastered onto what he calls a "wall of shame." (CBC)

If your picture is on the wall, Hopkinson explains, police won't be much help when it comes to filing a complaint. But it could be grounds for a civil case.

"If they don't like it, they have the absolute right to go before a judge or justice and file a writ," he said.

When it comes to catching thieves, their advice is to let officers deal with the crime.

"Why not tell the police so they can start an investigation? The police are trained to deal with people. We have the tools."

While Lucky Moose owner David Chen declined to comment on the store's "wall of shame," he allowed CBC Toronto into his store to speak to customers.

Citizen's arrest controversy

Taking matters into his own hands is nothing new for Chen, he's even been lauded for it.

On May 23, 2009, Chen ran after a man who allegedly stole a tray of flowers from the Lucky Moose.

Video surveillance catches Lucky Moose Food Mart owner David Chen apprehending a man who stole plants from the store. (Toronto Police Service)

Video of the incident shows Chen hoofing it around the corner, chasing a man making his getaway on a bike. An hour later, the man returned. At that time, Chen and two employees tied up the man and locked him in the back of a delivery van.

This experience earned him the infamous nickname "vigilante grocer" making national headlines after the shoplifter — who pleaded guilty in August 2009 to stealing from the store and was sentenced to 30 days in jail — came back at him with assault and forcible confinement charges.

Lucky Moose Food Mart owner David Chen, centre, leaves Old City Hall after he was acquitted of assault and forcible confinement. (CBC)

The accused, Anthony Bennett, testified in court that Chen used excessive force, binding his hands and holding him in a van before police took over.

Chen was acquitted of all charges after he garnered much support from the public for his controversial citizen's arrest.

'Lucky Moose bill'

Government officials, inspired by Chen's citizen's arrest, moved to amend the conditions written in the Criminal Code.

Both the Liberals and the NDP introduced private members bills to clarify the rights of those making a citizen's arrest, but neither was adopted by Parliament.

The case also drew the attention of the Conservatives, who latched on to the story of the hardworking shopkeeper persecuted for trying to protect his business.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper paid a visit to David Chen's Lucky Moose Food Mart in Toronto's Chinatown in 2010 after proposing amendments to citizen's arrests laws. (CBC)

Three years later the Citizen's Arrest and Self-defence Act, also known as the "Lucky Moose bill," came into effect.

Officially recognized as Bill C-26, it allows Canadians to perform a citizen's arrest "within a reasonable amount of time," as opposed to the pre-Lucky Moose era when suspects had to be caught red-handed.

The bill was met with praise from store owners and criticism from others who worried citizen's arrests would become a popular method of dealing with shoplifters.

Hopkinson warns there is always a risk when taking matters into your own hands.

"Even with the tools and the training that we [police officers] have, people are still violent when they're arrested. We don't want there to be an injury to anyone."