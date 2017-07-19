Police are looking for two assailants after two men were injured in an early morning shooting in North York on Wednesday.

They were called to an address on Wakunda Place, near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and O'Connor Drive, at about 5:15 a.m. after a neighbour heard multiple gunshots and saw two men running down the street.

Police later learned that two men were injured in the shooting and had gone to Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General) on their own. Both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the two males allegedly seen running from the scene.