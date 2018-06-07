Voters report trouble with electronic vote tabulators

Voters at at least one polling station in Toronto are reporting problems with the electronic vote tabulator machine on Election Day.

Toronto voter Scott Weir said in a tweet that long lines were forming at Sprucecourt School, near Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East, because the electronic vote tabulator was not working. The school is a polling station in the riding of Toronto Centre.

Weir said no votes were cast in the polling station as of 9:30 a.m. and no contingency plan was evident. He said he would come back later because he had to go to work.

Elections Ontario statement

In an email to CBC News, Elections Ontario said 99.57 per cent of all technology-enabled polls are up and running across the province.

"The few voting locations that are experiencing technical issues are being addressed, if they have not already been rectified."

The spokesperson said in the event of a problem, poll officials will revert to the traditional paper method to enable voters to cast ballots. That process is the same process that is in place at polls where technology is not being used for voting.

That process includes using a paper list of electors and the poll clerk will manually strike off the name of the voter who has voted and will update manually a paper copy to identify the names crossed out. Elections Ontario said all of its staff have been trained on this contingency process.

9:30 - no votes cast yet at Spruce Court and apparently no contingency plan. Have to go to work so I guess I’ll come back later. Not good. <a href="https://twitter.com/ElectionsON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ElectionsON</a>. —@southofbloor

In this election, Elections Ontario is using new technology — e-Poll books and electronic vote tabulators — to check the names of voters and to record and to count votes.

An e-Poll book is an electronic version of paper voters' lists, while electronic vote tabulators electronically count each ballot and generate results after polls close.

Cara Des Granges, spokesperson for Elections Ontario, said in an interview before Tuesday that the office tested the technology in byelections.

"Elections Ontario has the utmost confidence in the accuracy of vote tabulators and has piloted them successfully in by-elections," she said in an email to CBC Toronto.

"E-Poll books make it easier and faster for an elector to get a ballot. Vote tabulators automate the counting process for election officials which provides faster and more accurate results."

Elections Ontario will retain paper ballots for manual recounts if required, she added.

Other voters also reported problems at the polling station.

What do mean the voting machine is broken!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sprucecourt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sprucecourt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cabbagetown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cabbagetown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OntarioVotes2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OntarioVotes2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OntarioElection2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OntarioElection2018</a> —@ianbruce99