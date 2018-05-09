If you're curious about how your views on campaign issues line up with the platforms of Ontario's major parties, you're in luck. CBC's Vote Compass is back for the 2018 Ontario election.

The tool is designed by political scientists and includes questions on a range of issues. Based on your answers, you'll learn how your opinions compare to the platforms of the Progressive Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and the Green Party.

Vote Compass is designed to foster voter engagement and encourage discussion on issues related to the provincial election. It is not designed to influence voter behaviour or predict how users intend to vote.

Vote Compass was developed by Vox Pop Labs, an independent, non-partisan group of social researchers and data scientists. Neither Vote Compass nor Vox Pop Labs are affiliated with any political organization or interest group.

CBC Toronto hosted a lunch time live blog Wednesday with Cliff van der Linden, one of the tool's creators. He answered questions about Vote Compass and how it works. You can recap that blog below or if you can't see it, click here.

Launch Vote Compass