Vote Compass: Compare your views to party platforms for the 2018 Ontario election

If you're curious about how your views on campaign issues line up with the platforms of Ontario's major parties, you're in luck. CBC's Vote Compass is back for the 2018 Ontario election.

The tool is designed by political scientists and includes questions on a range of issues. Based on your answers, you'll learn how your opinions compare to the platforms of the Progressive Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and the Green Party.

Vote Compass is designed to foster voter engagement and encourage discussion on issues related to the provincial election. It is not designed to influence voter behaviour or predict how users intend to vote.

Vote Compass was developed by Vox Pop Labs, an independent, non-partisan group of social researchers and data scientists. Neither Vote Compass nor Vox Pop Labs are affiliated with any political organization or interest group.

You can ask questions about Vote Compass and how it works during our live blog with one of the tool's creators today at noon. See below or click here.

