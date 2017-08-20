Toronto police have identified a woman whose body was found in a North York park Saturday as Virgil Jack, 31.

Police say they were called to Derrydowns Park in the Jane and Finch area around 12:45 p.m. after a park-goer reported finding a body in a stream, partly submerged.

Officers arrived to find the body of a woman in her 30s near the park's Finch Avenue entrance, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Sunday, Det. Sgt. Terry Browne said Jack suffered "multiple penetrating stab wounds."

"Obviously there's always concern when someone loses a life, but this is a particularly violent act," Browne said.

Police say this stream is where a park-goer noticed Jack's body on Saturday afternoon. It's unknown how long the body was in the water when it was discovered. (CBC)

Browne described Jack as a newlywed, married just last fall, who lived in the Keele and Finch area not far from the park.

She was last seen by family members Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., he said. Police are now looking to determine where she was last headed and who she was planning to meet.

It wasn't out of the ordinary for Jack to go out on Friday evenings but when she didn't return home that night, family members became concerned, said Browne.

Police say tire tracks discovered in the park are an unusual sight and are probing the possibility that they were left there by someone connected to Jack's death who may have been fleeing the scene. (CBC)

A post-mortem examination began Saturday, and while the results are still outstanding, Browne said police are confident Jack's death was a homicide.

It's unknown whether Jack died in the park or whether her body was brought there after she was killed, said Browne. Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the park on Friday or Saturday, who may have noticed anything suspicious.

Jack's death marks Toronto's 32nd homicide of the year.