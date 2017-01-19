Toronto police are looking for two men who escaped the scene of a violent home invasion by scaling down the outside balcony.

Police allege the men entered the apartment near Kennedy and Ellesmere, which was being used for prostitution, and posed as customers.

The suspects, armed with handguns and a knife, bound two people inside the apartment with zip ties, pistol-whipped them, and demanded money, said police.

Police say the suspects carried handguns and a knife. (Toronto Police Service)

One suspect is described as Asian, between 25 and 35 years old, with a skinny build and short black hair.

The other is described as Asian, between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build and wire-framed glasses.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or crime stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.