Police are searching for a man they allege is "violent and dangerous" after he escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital Thursday night.

It's unclear exactly why Justin Yates, 39, was in custody or exactly how he escaped from the hospital.

Yates had been supervised by jail guards at the hospital when he "slipped his bonds" and took off, Const. David Hopkinson said.

ESCAPE CUSTODY:

Toronto General Hospital

-Man held in custody has escaped

-Known to be violent and dangerous

-Info to follow

#163190

^dh — @TPSOperations

Hopkinson could not say why Yates was in custody. But he noted that police had been searching for Yates earlier this month in connection with a break-and-enter case he's alleged to have been involved with.

Yates was last seen wearing black track pants and a black shirt. He stands about five-foot-nine, weighs 200 pounds and has several tattoos on his body. Police say he's currently sporting a beard and a moustache.

History of violence

Yates has a history of violence and officers say that anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. They should not, however, go near him themselves.

Police learned of his escape just before 6 p.m.

Hopkinson said officers have begun searching around the hospital, but wouldn't provide more details about the investigation.