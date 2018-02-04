A Toronto church, with an international reputation for promoting human rights, will tonight host a vigil for the victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, 66, is believed to have targeted men in Toronto's Gay Village. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Majeed Kayhan and Soroush Mahmudi.

Jeff Rock, senior pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC), says they have cancelled their regular Sunday evening service to host the candlelight vigil so that people can come together to grieve.

"We wanted to create a place where people could come together, grieve together, let out what's in their hearts and build some solidarity as well," Rock told CBC News.

Pastor Jeff Rock says the unfolding news of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has produced feelings of shock, fear, grief and horror across the GTA. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

"[There are] a lot of unsettled feelings in people's hearts and still a lot of unanswered questions, and we open up our doors and invite not only the LGBTQ community but the wider community, recognizing that the entire city of Toronto and the country . . . are realizing the horrors as the news comes out day by day."

Rock said the unfolding news has produced feelings of shock, fear, grief and horror that have been felt across the GTA.

He said the vigil at MCC, located in the city's Riverdale neighbourhood, will be a time for contemplation, community prayer and support.

"Rather than stepping further into ourselves, were really want to build solidarity and continue to push for inclusion in our society because I think this perpetrator really intentionally picked on the marginalized in our community, people from the LGBT community, and so I think it's now more important than ever for us to build solidarity." Rock said.

The candlelight prayer vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.