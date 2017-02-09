CBC Toronto has obtained video of a shooting that left a boy in his early teens in serious condition outside Yorkgate Mall.

In it, a man is seen running through a parking lot from behind a row of vehicles chasing the victim, and then appears to fire. The victim immediately falls to the ground, before getting back on his feet and fleeing.

Toronto police were called to the scene of the mall in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area on Monday just before 4 p.m. That's where a teen boy had been shot in the abdomen.

Although there were reports from people on social media who said they witnessed the shooting in the parking lot, Const. David Hopkinson could not confirm its location at the time.

Hopkinson said the shots were fired near one of the mall's entrances, but couldn't say on Monday whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the mall.

Police are still looking for an "older male" who is black, was wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket. He is described as having a thin build and is believed to have driven off in a dark red or black car.

Officers last said the suspect could still be armed.