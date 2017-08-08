Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on dashboard video smashing a car mirror with a baseball bat on Friday near Exhibition Place.

Police are calling it an incident of road rage and say it happened at a red light at the intersection of Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The video shows the man stepping out of his vehicle to get a baseball bat from his trunk. He then walks over to a white van and swings at the vehicle multiple times.

Dashcam captures man hitting vehicle with baseball bat0:37

The man then walks away, presumably back to his car. The video shows the white van pull up with its passenger side mirror destroyed.

Police are still seeking the man with the baseball bat and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone who witnessed the road rage, who has other video footage, or any information, is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).