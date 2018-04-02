Video that features Ontario families aims to promote acceptance of autism

A video put together by two Toronto-area mothers with the help of more than 30 Ontario families aims to promote "love, understanding and acceptance" of children with autism.

The video, released last week in time for World Autism Awareness Day on Monday, shows families holding signs with pictures and text that correspond to the lyrics of True Colors, a Cyndi Lauper song performed by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

The video, which is a little more than four minutes long, is called Seeing Their True Colours.

Families are grouped together in the video, showing that children with autism are "all part of a beautiful spectrum." In the video, family members are singing, smiling, laughing and sharing moments. In some video sequences, children are playing.

Lisa Yakeley, an Ontario mother of two daughters, one of whom has autism, says the video shows that children with autism are loved by their families.

"It's a beautiful song and it's a chance for us to show the beauty of our children," Yakeley told CBC Toronto.

"People don't always see that. They see a label, they see a diagnosis, and they got a negative association with that diagnosis sometimes. Our kids, they work very hard to learn things that people every day learn very easily," she said.

"Whether it's making eye contact, learning how to use a spoon, or holding hands for safety reasons, responding to your name — it's simple things like this. People don't understand how it much takes for some of our kids to learn these things. They work their butts off to do it.

In the video, family members hold signs with pictures and text that correspond to the lyrics of True Colors, a Cyndi Lauper song performed by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. (YouTube) "So it's one of those things where we wanted to show what our kids can do and how hard they have worked to be able to do those things. They deserve to be accepted, however that looks. It's not just about awareness."

Maritza Basaran, of Toronto, directed and edited the video together with production help from Daniela Tripolino, of Vaughan. Autism Superpowers! (Ontario, Canada), a Facebook group, officially released the video.

Tripolino, whose nine-year-old son has autism, said the video aims to convey the idea that when one looks at the autism spectrum, one is looking at a spectrum of beautiful colours. She said the idea is that people with autism come in all sizes and shapes and all are different.

"It's to let everyone know that these kids are great," Tripolino said.

"Everyone is loving it."

Family members filmed themselves with their children with autism on iPhones, iPads and laptop computers. (YouTube) Tripolino said she came with the idea for the video. Then she and Basaran developed the pictures and text, using what is known as the picture exchange communication system, to reflect each word of the song.

The two collected names of members of Autism Superpowers! who wanted to participate, farmed out the lines of the songs, and then families filmed themselves with the children with autism on iPhones, iPads and laptop computers.

At that point, the families emailed their segments of video to Basaran and Tripolino. Basaran put the video together. It took a week to produce and did not require funding.

Tripolino said it brings tears to the eyes of many who watch.

"It shows we are united."