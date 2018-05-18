Victoria Day is the unofficial kickoff of summer and what better way to start the season than with fireworks and outdoor activities. Here's a list of things to do this long weekend in Toronto.

Where to watch fireworks

Ashbridges Bay Park

Rain or shine, Ashbridges Bay will have its annual firework show on Monday. More than 2,000 fireworks will be set off during the 14 minute display. It starts at 9:45 p.m.

Outdoor Activities

Distillery District Artfest

It's a three-day outdoor arts-and-crafts show with painting, photography, sculpture and live music. The event is free and features some of Canada's top artists. It runs May 19-21 and is kid friendly.

This year's Beerfest will have life-size games like checkers and jenga. (Spring Beerfest TO)

Spring Beer Fest

The event promises "cold beer, tasty food and cottage vibes", so it's a good option if you're not going up north for the long weekend. The two day event is at Fort York National Historic Site. There will be outdoor games such as archery and volleyball. Tickets are $25.

Junior Harbourfront Centre

It's a new children's festival featuring contemporary artists from all over the world including Australia and Norway. There are free and ticketed activities, as well as food stands. Runs from May 19-25.

Ontario Place

It's the beginning of the venue's summer programming so admission to the park is free. There's volleyball, yoga and synthetic ice skating on Toronto's only outdoor summer skating rink. Plus lots of snack bars and food trucks.

Centreville Theme Park

Although it opened at the beginning of May, this weekend is expected to draw crowds. Most of the rides on Centre Island are open, except for the water rides as the lake is still too cold. The farm and the train are set to open next month. They suffered the most damage during last year's flooding. Good news: the park's iconic carousel hasn't been sold, Centreville is in negotiations with the city to keep it in Toronto.