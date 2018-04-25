Single mother of 1 identified as among dead in Toronto van attack

A single mother of a young son is the latest person to be identified as a victim of Monday's van attack in Toronto.

Renuka Amarasinghe was one of 10 people killed when a white rental van mounted the curb of busy Yonge Street and drove forward, striking pedestrians, friends said. She was a Toronto District School Board employee.

The accused driver, 25-year-old Alek Minassian, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Due to the complexity of the investigation, Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer said Tuesday it will be several days before his team officially confirms victims' identities.

But family, friends and employers have begun reaching out to news outlets and posting online about the people who have died.

Renuka Amarasinghe

Renuka Amarasinghe was confirmed by friends and her employer, the Toronto District School Board, to have been killed on Wednesday morning.

She was the single mother to a young son, and worked at the TDSB.

Anne Marie D'Amico

​Anne Marie D'Amico was the first victim to be identified, one day after Monday's attack.

Anne Marie D'Amico, who worked for an investment management firm, was one of 10 people killed in the van attack on Monday afternoon in Toronto. (Facebook) She worked at a U.S-based investment management firm called Invesco whose headquarters are close to the stretch of Yonge where the attack took place.

She has been described by a co-worker as "full of life, loved to travel, loved to help volunteer."

Her family also released a statement saying she had a "a generous heart" and "always did big things for people."

Dorothy Sewell

Dorothy Sewell was on her way to the bank when she was killed.

Dorothy Sewell, 80, was an avid sports fan and never missed a Blue Jays game, her grandson said Tuesday. (Elwood Delaney) The 80-year-old spent years working for Sears and volunteered helping other seniors.

Her grandson, Elwood Delaney, said she was the "best grandma you could ask for" and had an endless love for sports, especially the Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs.

​Other victims confirmed by governments

Two governments, South Korea and Jordan, say they lost citizens in the attack.

Media in Jordan are citing government sources as saying the Jordanian citizen who died was Munir Najjar, who was in Toronto visiting his son.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed to South Korean media outlets that two nationals were killed.

CBC News has not independently verified that reporting.

5 of injured still in critical condition

Documents from Minassian's Tuesday court appearance obtained by CBC News identified 13 of the 14 injured.

Minassian is expected to be charged with a 14th count of attempted murder, pending some "followup investigations," according to Toronto police Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson.

The injured identified so far are Sammantha Samson, Samantha Peart, Morgan McDougall, Mavis Justino, Catherine Riddell, Aleksandra Kozhevinikova, Amir Kiumarsi, Yunsheng Tian, Jun Seok Park, Amaresh Tesfamariam, So Ra, Beverly Smith and Robert Anderson.​

On Wednesday, Sunnybrook Hospital told CBC News that five of the 14 injured remain in critical condition, while three are in serious condition.