The city's latest homicide victim arrived at a busy shopping mall Thursday evening when he was surrounded by four men, chased inside in a hail of bullets and died on the plaza's floor while horrified shoppers and employees looked on.

On Friday morning, Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone of the Toronto police homicide squad painted a picture of what happened at the Sheridan Mall at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue during the busy dinner hour.

Police and paramedics were called to the mall around 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a young man, Carbone told reporters. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jovane Clarke, 22, of Toronto.

While investigators are still working on identifying the four suspects and determining a motive, Carbone said he believes Clarke was targeted.

"This particular case is concerning," Carbone said. "It's very violent. It appears that these individuals were targeting Mr. Clarke. It's no doubt in my mind that that's who they were trying to kill."

Carbone said Clarke was not known to police.

Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone of the Toronto police homicide squad said Jovane Clarke, 22, of Toronto died in a targeted shooting at Sheridan Mall Thursday evening. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

He said Clarke was hit by multiple gunshots, but would not say exactly how many. He also could only say that at least two of the four suspects fired guns.

The only descriptions for the suspects Carbone had on Friday morning were that they were four black males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.

Carbone is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting and has either dash cam or cellphone footage to contact him at the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS. He would also like to hear from anyone who knows Clarke and interacted with him in the hours before the shooting.