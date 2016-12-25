Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Toronto's Moss Park area as 48-year-old Michael Jacobson.

Jacobson was found stabbed and in life-threatening condition in the hallway of an apartment building at 200 Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics rushed Jacobson to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone with information or in contact with Jacobson after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jacobson's death marks the 69th homicide of the year.