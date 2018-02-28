A suspect is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder after a man died following an alleged assault in the city's Wychwood area late Monday.

Police were called to the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area shortly before midnight for reports that a man was being assaulted. They found a man, originally reported to be in his 60s, suffering from "obvious trauma," police said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Terrance Coughlin, 59, of Toronto.

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant on first-degree murder for their suspect in the case. He has been identified as Curtis Ashley Wheatley, 35, of Toronto.

"Police warn that he is considered violent," according to the news release. Anyone who sees him should not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information about Wheatley's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.