Ontario's top court is hearing a case that pits media freedoms against the ability of police to investigate serious crimes. A lawyer for Vice Media is arguing a lower court judge failed to balance those competing interests.

At issue is an RCMP demand that a Vice Media reporter turn over background records related to articles he did on an accused terrorist.

The lawyer says police have all the evidence they need and don't need to force Vice to hand over the records.

The accused in question is Farah Shirdon, of Calgary, who was charged in 2015 in absentia with various terror-related offences.

RCMP say they need the Vice materials to prove Shirdon was in Iraq and to pursue their investigation against him.